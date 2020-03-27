CITY
Watseka
March 23 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of North Third at 5:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:20 p.m.
March 24 — Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 8:36 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Cassie N. Arenibar, 30, Bourbonnais, in the 400 block of North Second at 2:36 p.m. Arenibar was cited for having no valid driver’s license and posted bond. She was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Eighth at 9:04 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting and speed.
March 25 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:31 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:04 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 600 block of North Market at 5:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 500 block of North Fourth at 6:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Third at 6:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 300 block of South Third at 6:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a theft in the 1100 block of West Lafayette at 9:06 p.m.
March 26 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Hickory at noon.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 100 block of North Sixth at 12:40 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of South Yount at 9:58 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Ash at 10:07 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 12:07 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:31 p.m.
March 27 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Street at 12:35 a.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.