CITY
Watseka
March 4 — Watseka Police responded to a child custody issue in the 800 block of West Walnut at 8:40 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary in the 200 block of East Cherry at 8:56 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic situation in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 10 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted IDOC parole officer in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 10:09 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic situation in the 500 block of North Third Street at 5:24 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Fifth Street at 6:18 p.m. A verbal warning was given for one headlight.
Watseka Police responded to a hypodermic needle on the ground in the area of CIPS Street and Mulberry at 7:06 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on South Fourth Street. A verbal warning for a stop sign violation was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 8 p.m. A verbal warning was given for lighting problems.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic situation in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8:13 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Walnut at 8:35 p.m. A verbal warning for lighting was given.
March 5 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 9:07 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Walnut at 9:24 a.m. A verbal warning for registration was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Walnut at 11:19 p.m. A verbal warning for one headlight was given.
March 6 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 1:25 a.m. Police located the vehicle and it was found to be a subject playing Pokemon.