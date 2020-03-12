CITY
Watseka
March 9 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of West Park Avenue at 6:31 a.m.
Watseka Police arrested Ruben A. Irby, 33, Watseka, in the 500 block of East Elm at 11:19 a.m. According to police reports, Irby was arrested after an investigation was completed and a warrant was issued for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Irby was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Oak at 11:25 a.m. The driver was given a warning for a truck route violation.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Market at 1:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public service call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public service call in the 500 block of West Walnut at 5:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 300 block of East Walnut at 10:57 p.m.
March 10 — Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 1:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a counterfeit bill in the 100 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 2:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 400 block of East Oak at 2:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Chicago at 4:09 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Elm at 4:20 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police arrested Douglas C. Stevens, 68, in the 700 block of East Oak at 4:46 p.m. According to police reports, Stevens was arrested after an investigation was completed and a warrant issued charging Stevens with two county of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 5:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 400 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 6:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:34 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:20 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:43 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
March 11 — Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of West Hickory at 9:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft of services in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 11 a.m. Police were able to locate the driver and have him return to the business.
Watseka Police arrested Tompa R. Sears, 45, Woodland, in the 200 block of East Ash at 12:06 p.m. Sears was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with felony theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:03 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Dewaine VanHovlen, 84, Milford, was driving through the parking lot, and he turned too sharply striking a parked vehicle belonging to Laura Abhsie, Milford. Damage was estimated at less than $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 300 block of North Market at 3:09 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 6:39 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of East Oak at 7:46 p.m.
STATE
Arrests: Illinois State Police (ISP) officials arrested Tyler Vandermolen, (M/35) a Canadian National, for one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony). ISP Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Vandermolen was allegedly engaged in possession of child pornography. A thorough investigation ensued, and a search warrant was executed on March 10, 2020, at Vandermolen’s temporary residence. During the warrant execution, Investigators seized 36 grams of cocaine and evidence supporting an arrest for child pornography. Vandermolen was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony). Vandermolen is currently being held at the Kankakee County jail, awaiting a bond hearing.