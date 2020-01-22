CITY
Watseka
Jan. 20 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:05 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Second at 3:23 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Randy D. Sheppard, 40, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Second at 9:28 p.m. He was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of retail theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Jan. 21 — Watseka Police responded to a report of attempted burglary in the 500 block of North Fourth at 1:56 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Cherry at 6:45 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Reece M. Carlson, 21, Watseka, was traveling westbound on Cherry and was unable to see a parked vehicle belonging to Travis Daily, Watseka, due to an icy windshield. The Carlson vehicle then struck the Daily vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported, and Carlson was cited for an obstructed windshield.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 9:23 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Brian F. Floriant, 45, Watseka, in the 100 block of Yount Avenue at 2:46 p.m. He was cited for driving while his license was revoked. Floriant posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Matthew G. Hickerson, 31, Watseka, after police were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Second in regards to a man being struck with a baseball bat at 3:56 p.m. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Hickerson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:07 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Route 1 at 9 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Elm at 9:25 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.