CITY
Watseka
Jan. 27 — Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 1:32 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Cheery at 4:43 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Robert C. Netzband, 20, Gilman, stopped for a stop sign and then continued through the intersection, striking a vehicle driven by Melody A. Lowery, 19, Watseka. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Fourth at 5:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Hickory at 6:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 300 block of East Cherry at 6:35 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 11 p.m.
Jan. 28 — Watseka Police provided a public service in the 500 block of South Tenth at 9:35 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 700 block of East Ash at 12:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of Hubbard Court at 12:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 600 block of East Grant at 5:13 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Oak at 5:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 500 block of East Oak at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft of a license plate in the 300 block of North Brianna at 9:46 a.m.
Wateska Police arrested Tompa R. Sears, 44, Watseka, in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 11:59 a.m. Police attempted to stop a vehicle sears was driving, and during this time police observed Sears throwing items out of the window of the vehicle, which they later recovered. Sears was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Sears was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:09 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Katina M. Martell, 38, Gilman, in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:12 p.m. Martell was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with six counts of forgery. Once taken into custody, Martell was found to be in possession of an uncapped hypodermic needle, which she was chard for as well. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 300 block of North Chicago at 4:05 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8:32 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 8:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 11:13 p.m.