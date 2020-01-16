CITY
Watseka
Jan. 13 — Watseka Police arrested Jeremy A. Morgan, 27, Watseka, in the 400 block of South Belmont at 9:48 a.m. Morgan was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Third at 2:37 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of forgery in the 1000 block of West Newell at 2:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 3:05 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 5:08 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police arrested Bryce M. Lee, 22, Watseka, in the 500 block of East Ash at 10:23 p.m. He was charged with domestic battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 300 block of North Eighth at 10:32 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 10:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Park at 11:19 p.m.
Jan. 14 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:24 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Road at 4:32 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks being shot off in the 200 block of South Second at 5:12 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Westin T. Freehill, 23, Watseka, at 9:03 p.m. He was charged with battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 300 block of West Hickory at 9:53 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Fifth at 10:04 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:11 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:29 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 24 at 9:48 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:17 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:40 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block in North Eighth at 2:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Jefferson at 3:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a battery in the 100 block of East Cherry at 3:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 200 block of East Fairman at 5:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:13 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Eighth at 7:21 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:46 p.m.
Jan. 16 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 5:21 a.m.