STATE
Arrests: Illinois State Police arrested Jeffrey L. Dobbertin, 30, Bradley for driving under the influence at 6:04 p.m. Jan. 9. According to police reports, at that time a state trooper was dispatched to an accident on Route 45/52 at 10000N Road in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Jeffrey Dobbertin. Dobbertin showed signs of alcohol impairment. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Dobbertin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful use of a weapon. Dobbertin was also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher Merry, 47, West Lafayette, Indiana, Jan. 11. According to police reports, Merry was arrested for driving while his license was revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a semi accident Jan. 13. According to police reports, a semi driven by Tony McCurley, 60, Forrest City, Arkansas, was traveling west on County Road 3000 North near County Road 27 East. McCurley drive through the standing water on the roadway causing him to lose control of the semi. He then left the roadway causing heavy damage to the semi and trailer. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Jan. 13. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Malachi Manning, 25, Milford, was traveling west on County Road 800 North near State Route 45 when he struck an icy patch in the roadway. Manning lost control of his vehicle entering the ditch, overturning onto the passenger side. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 9 — Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:27 p.m.
Watseka Police cited Nicole M. Weilert, 42, Watseka, in the 100 block of East North Street at 3:11 p.m. She was cited for passing a school bus loading/unloading. Weilert posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Cherry at 4:46 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9:36 p.m.
Jan. 10 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Second at 3:18 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 1:17 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Eighth at 6:27 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 bock of West Victory at 6:37 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Elm at 7:02 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 200 block in North Fourth at 8:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of East Sheridan at 10 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:28 p.m The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 300 block of East Ash at 10:53 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 11:28 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Fourth at 11:42 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Eighth at 11:53 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Jan. 11 — Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 3:07 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Aaron S. Hill, 31, Sheldon, in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:08 p.m. Hill was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with breath concentration of .08 or more, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Eighth at 11:38 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Jan. 12 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:37 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 1:49 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Jefferson at 3:45 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of North Fourth at 8:49 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance int he 300 block of South Yount at 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 — Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of North Sixth at 12:55 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Lafayette Street at 3:49 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Johnny Richardson, 64, Watseka, swerved to miss a dog, causing his vehicle to enter a ditch. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
Watseka Police provided a public assist in the 800 block of South Second at 5:46 a.m.