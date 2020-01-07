COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Matthew O. Davis, 35, Kankakee, Jan. 4. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with retail theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Anthony W. Weber, 33, Woodland, turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 30-day sentence for probation violation Jan. 4.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 100 East near 475 North Jan. 3. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Ernesto A. Espinoza, 22, Thawville, was traveling south on 100 East when a deer entered the roadway. Espinoza was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.