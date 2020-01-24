CITY
Watseka
Jan. 22 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an open door in the 100 block of South Second at 6:58 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:23 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:41 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Nikolas J. Sinodinos, 17, Watseka, in the 300 block of East Elm at 12:33p.m. for disobeying a stop sign. Sinodinos posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 2:29 p.m. The driver was given a warning for tinted windows.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:42 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 4:22 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of North Fifth at 7:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Fourth at 8:03 p.m.
Jan. 23 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of West Victory at 3:09 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 5:08 p.m. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use while driving.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 5:39 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Fifth at 5:48 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:12 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of lout music in the 400 block of North Second at 9:28 p.m.
Jan. 24 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 400 block of North Brianna Drive at 2:26 a.m.