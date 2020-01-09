CITY
Watseka
Jan. 6 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Fourth at 8 a.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of South Belmont at 10:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of South Fifth at 11:20 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Elm at 2:48 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 2:49 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police conducted a house check in the 500 block of North Third at 5:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block of South Third at 5:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of North Market at 7:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of South Brown at 8:49 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Sixth at 11:13 p.m.
Jan. 7 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:46 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 5:49 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Kyle E. Warner, 28, Crescent City, at 5 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lafayette. He was cited for driving while his license was suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Deana L. Clawson, 54, Watseka, at 7:47 p.m. in the 500 block of East Oak. She was charged with criminal trespass to land, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Jan. 8 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 9:06 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Second at 3:34 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Tiffany D. Burns, 31, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:28 p.m. She was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while her license was suspended. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North First at 9:07 p.m.