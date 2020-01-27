CITY
Watseka
Jan. 24 — Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:10 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of North Third at 11:36 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Elm at 1:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of North Second at 2:13 p.m.m
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 100 block of West Sheridan at 4:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 4:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 4:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 5:08 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 11:27 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Jan. 25 — Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Oak at 8:09 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 9:37 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of South Second at 10:49 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 3:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Victory at 6:31 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 7:32 p.m.
Jan. 26 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 3:22 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Locust at 5:45 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South CIPS Street at 8:12 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Second at 10:14 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 11:28 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:18 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 1:07 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 300 block of West Park at 1:17 a.m.