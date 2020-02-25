CITY
Watseka
Feb. 21 — Watseka Police responded to a burglary in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 8:01 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Lincoln at 8:29 a.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police arrested Miles D. Pelehowski, 23, Watseka, in the 300 block of East Cherry at 12:07 p.m. According to police reports, police followed up on a tip regarding a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of South Third Feb. 22, 2018. Pelehowski admitted to detectives that he had committed the burglary, and police were able to recover some stolen property. He was charged with burglary and theft less than $500, and he was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 400 block of North Fifth at 12:28 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of North Fourth at 2:32 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 3:21 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 3:33 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Cherry at 5 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West North at 9:18 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:56 p.m.
Feb. 22 — Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of North Fourth at 4:45 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 300 block of East Cherry at 7:51 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:36 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Shannon L. Cothron, 50, Brook, Indiana, was backing out of a parking sport when she did not see a vehicle driven by Opal I. Tatro, 79, Martinton. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of North Kay at 2:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of North Third at 3:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the the 100 block of South Yount at 4:32 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 300 block of East Oak at 6:29 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Walnut at 7:41 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:17 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:14 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of North Fifth at 9:51 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:23 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Feb. 23 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:54 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of East Oak at 5:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 10:33 p.m.
Feb. 24 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Oak at 1:28 a.m. The driver was given a warning for failure to signal.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of North Fifth at 4:34 a.m.