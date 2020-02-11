STATE
Accidents: A single-vehicle accident overturned a car Monday morning. According to the Illinois State Police report, at 10:46 a.m. William A. Langfahl, III, 57, Milford, was traveling northbound on Route 1 near 1600 Road when the 2004 Toyota Corolla left the roadway to the right before overturning several times in the ditch. No citations were given and no injuries were reported.
CITY
Watseka
Feb. 7 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:16 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of phone harassment in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 2:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft from vehicle in the 100 block of South Brown at 3:28 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of West Walnut at 4:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 5:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 10 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:44 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Feb. 8 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Elm at 1:37 a.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Oak at 3:46 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 4:27 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 12:59 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 7:31 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of East Locust at 7:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Oak at 8:25 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:19 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 10:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 10:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of West Newell at 10:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 10:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 11:27 p.m.
Feb. 9 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 12:26 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of South Fourth at 2:15 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted the Bloomington Police Department in trying to locate a vehicle involved in an accident in the 500 block of North Fifth at 6:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of South Third at 10:18 p.m.
Feb. 10 — Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:38 a.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:25 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:54 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver on North State Route 1 at 1:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 800 block of South Fourth at 4:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Creekside Court at 5:31 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 500 block of North Wabash at 8:17 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Fourth at 10:04 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.