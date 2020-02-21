CITY
Watseka
Feb. 17 — Watseka Police investigated a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 9:20 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Barbara C. Mayotte, 82, Watseka, turned too sharply while making a turn, striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was at more than $1,500.
Feb. 18 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Fifth at 9:20 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of West Walnut at 12:22 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Izabelle R. Daniels, 18, Watseka, failed to yield for a vehicle, driven by Ronald P. Long, 68, Watseka, stopped in traffic. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 1300 block of West Lafayette at 12:34 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Fourth at 4:04 p.m. The driver was given a warning for cellphone use while driving.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 300 block of North Third at 4:25 p.m
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:53 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6:45 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Walnut at 8:33 p.m. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:42 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Jan. 19 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:25 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Cherry at 9:07 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jo Anne McCord, 78, Watseka, stopped in the roadway to answer a phone call when she was struck by a vehicle, driven by Michael J. Handy, 42, Watseka, being backed out of a driveway. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police assisted the Bradley Police Department in locating a wanted subject in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:22 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Hickory at 11:51 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of East Locust at 1:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Third at 2:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of West Hickory at 3:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Second at 8:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Chicago at 8:37 p.m.
Watseka Police cited Joseph E. Tykol, 26, Watseka, in the 100 block of East Walnut at 11:56 p.m. Tykol was cited for speeding and posted bond and was released.
Feb. 20 — Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 200 block of North Market at 9:36 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:07 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 2:32 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of East Ash at 4:52 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of South Second at 7:13 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Troy J. Simpson, 47, Watseka, was backing from a driveway when he struck a vehicle driven by Eric L. Norris, 41, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:13 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Mulberry at 7:24 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Cherry at 8:10 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of South Second at 8:31 p.m.
Feb. 21 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at midnight.
Watseka Police arrested Angela L. Morgan, 34, Watseka, in the 200 block of East Walnut at 12:31 a.m. for having no valid driver’s license and possession of drug equipment. Morgan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of East Cherry at 12:55 a.m. that led to the arrests of two Watseka residents. James R. Huckleby, 53, Watseka, was charged with domestic battery. While police were on scene they located suspected psilocybin mushrooms. A short investigation into this led to the arrest of Heather C. Pelehowski, 46, Watseka. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both Huckleby and Pelehowski were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
KANKAKEE AREA METROPOLITAN ENFORCEMENT GROUP
Arrests — KAMEG agents executed a search warrant at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 19 at 643 S. Elm Ave. in Kankakee. According to the news release, agents arrested the resident, Anthony L. Adams, 32, Kankakee. Agents seized approximately 3.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Adams was charged for possession of a controlled substance and for delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a previous KAMEG investigation. He was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center.