COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Lake County with Elliot L. Jones, 20, Gurnee, Feb. 22. According to police reports, Jones was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with probation revocation. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 3100 North and 2700 East Feb. 25. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Johnathon D. Daily, Jr., 22, Beaverville, was traveling east on 3100 North when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway. He proceeded through the intersection and entered the south ditch where he struck a utility pole and overturned. Minor injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 1400 North and State Route 49. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Robin L. Murray, 21, Milford, was traveling west on 1400 North when she lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Murray proceeded through the intersection and entered the north ditch. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Feb. 24 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Second at 10:58 a.m. The driver was given a warning for manner of driving.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of East Grant at 11:05 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:40 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 300 block of North Boughton at 4:34 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Elm at 6:39 p.m. The driver was given a warning for failure to signal.
Watseka Police arrested Ricky E. Condon, 43, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Fifth at 6:59 p.m. According to police reports, Condon was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. While officers were attempting to arrest Condon, he began fighting with officers, which caused him to be charged with resisting a police officer. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police assisted the Illinois State Police in the 1000 block of North Jefferson with a possible DUI.
Feb. 25 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Fourth at 3:46 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Locust at 8:02 a.m. The driver was given a warning for following too closely.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 3:17 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Walnut at 3:34 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kenneth A. Kiger, 57, Oakwood, was backing from a parking spot when he struck a vehicle driven by Erin K. Malak, 42, Watseka, No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Walnut at 5:26 p.m
Feb. 26 — Watseka Police arrested Tarrence Munson, 42, Watseka, in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:40 a.m. Munson was charged with criminal trespass to land and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4:20 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Walnut at 5:20 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Eric T. Thompson, 49, Watseka, observed a vehicle abruptly stop for a yellow light and another vehicle, driven by Thomas P. Shaffer, 45, Paxton, also suddenly stopped. Thompson told officers he also tried to stop but slid on a patch of ice, striking the Shaffer vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 9:17 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Feb. 27 — Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 200 block of North Fifth at 8:34 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 300 block of South Second at 8:40 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to trespassing in the 200 block of East Oak at 2 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of South Second at 3:13 p.m
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:49 p.m.
VILLAGE
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Jorge Dickenson, 28, Milford, Feb. 21. According to police reports, Dickenson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and released.