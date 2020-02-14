CITY
Watseka
Feb. 11 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 8:05 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 900 block of East Cherry at 9:12 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 10:16 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11L09 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Effie M. Stone, 72, Watseka, was backing from a parking space when she struck a vehicle driven by Raymond B. Smith, 88, Sheldon. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 50 block of East Hickory at 2:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 3:27 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Eighth at 8:38 p.m.
Feb. 12 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 4:11 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:27 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Stevie L. Nowman, 26, Watseka, was pulling out of a parking lot when her vision was obstructed by a parked semi causing her to fail to see a vehicle driven by Charles A. Cady, 31, Loda. The Nowman vehicle then struck the Cady vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 10:51 a.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:06 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:18 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Carol A. White, 51, Milford, was stopped in traffic when it backed up to allow another vehicle to enter the roadway. White did not see another vehicle behind her, driven by Addison S. Edwards, 16, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West Elm at 10:35 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 8:01 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Market ta 9:49 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of South Belmont at 10:19 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Second at 12:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 600 block of East Locust at 6:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:35 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 6:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 6:52 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 7:38 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Cherry at 11:18 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Feb. 14 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 12:15 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:11 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.