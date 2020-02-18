COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jacob Blanchette, 20, Crescent City, Feb. 18. According to police reports, Blanchette was charged with possession of cannabis 100-500 grams with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 14 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 6:12 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department in a high speed pursuit that ended north of Watseka at 12:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of narcotics found in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 500 block of South Fifth at 4:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:39 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle owned by Karen M. Sturgis, Watseka, was legally parked in the parking lot, when an unknown vehicle struck her. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police arrested Earl T. Rice, 49, Watseka, in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:23 a.m. for violation of an order of protection. Rice was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Jan. 15 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 12:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of North Market at 9:44 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:02 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of North Market at 12:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 1 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:03 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Brianna at 4:16 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Oak at 5:17 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of North Market at 9:27 p.m.
Feb. 16 — Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of East Walnut at 2:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of East Cherry at 4:57 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Oak at 6:15 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Jefferson at 7:26 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 8:12 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Bell Road at 8:54 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Locust at 9:23 p.m. The driver was given a warning for an improper turn.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 11:58 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:52 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:04 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 9:39 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Deanna L. Clawson, 54, Watseka, in the 100 block of West Cherry at 11:50 p.m. Clawson was charged with driving while her license was suspended and resisting a police officer. Clawson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Paxton
Accidents: Paxton Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at 12:04 p.m. Feb. 13 at the intersection of Railroad and Patton streets. According to police reports, Travis L. McWelthy, 47, Cissna Park, was driving a 2013 Ford E350 and was in the northbound turning lane to turn west. He backed up to make room for a turning semi and he backed into Madison P. Peden, 19, Paxton, who was driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
Arrests: Paxton Police arrested Kaleb M. Denault, 20, Cissna Park, at 1:41 p.m. Feb. 15. According to police reports, officers pulled over Denault, driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber, for improper lane usage at the intersection of Market and Pells. There it was found Denault didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and cited for improper lane usage and driving with no valid driver’s license.