CITY
Watseka
April 6 — Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 300 block of Victory at 6:44 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 8:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:34 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 12:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 700 block of East Locust at 3:17 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 4:59 p.m.
April 7 — Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 100 block of East Hickory at 1:44 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of East Oak at 2:56 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of East Oak at 8:55 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of West Fleming at 9:32 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:06 a.m.
Watseka Police arrested Christopher J. Kernan, 27, Milford, in the 300 block of East Oak at 10:55 a.m. Kernan had been called in by employees of the business for theft, and when police arrived they learned that he was wanted on a Champaign County warrant. He was also charged with retail theft and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Market at 1:09 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:32 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of West Hickory at 12:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 500 block of East Locust at 2:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of East Walnut at 5:18 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 9:19 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
April 8 — Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:56 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:25 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Market at 12:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 500 block of East Locust at 4:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 5:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of North Virginia at 7:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated subject in the 100 block of East Walnut at 9:22 p.m.