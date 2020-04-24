CITY
Watseka
April 20 — Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of Laird Drive at 8:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found wallet in the 100 block of West Oak at 8:33 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth at 5:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 200 block of West Walnut at 6:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Walnut at 6:42 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 8:02 p.m
Watseka Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:06 p.m.
April 21 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of East Oak at 11:38 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 5:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a cit ordinance violation in the 800 block of North Chicago at 7:03 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Yount at 8:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:19 p.m.
April 22 — Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:08 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:12 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 8:04 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 800 block of North Virginia at 2:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:48 p.m.
April 23 — Watseka Police investigated a hit and run accident in the 400 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 10:20 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle owned by Susan C. Gerber, Watseka, was parked when it was struck by an unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 12:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of forgery in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of North Chicago at 1:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 6:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of East Oak at 9:52 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West North at 11:37 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
April 24 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 12:42 a.m.