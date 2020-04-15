COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident April 13 in Gilman. According to police reports, Mark Whitlock, 53, Gilman, was traveling south on North Maple Street when he failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle at the intersection with East Second Street when he failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle at the intersection with East Second Street. The second vehicle was driven by Tracy Tolliver, 51, Gilman. Tolliver had been traveling east on East Second Street before colliding with Whitlock. Both vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damages. No citations were issued.