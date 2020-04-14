COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrests Zachary A. Burton, 24, Rossville, April 9. According to police reports, Burton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with burglary. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dylan S. Blair, 19, Gilman, April 11. According to police reports, Blair was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speed 35 MPH or more over, disobeying a stop sign, having no valid driver’s license and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Daniel L. Blair, 24, Gilman, April 11. According to police reports, Blair was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.