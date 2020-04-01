CITY
Watseka
March 30 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:25 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 10:25 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:55 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 5:16 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Ash at 7:33 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police arrested Mark A. Depatis, 48, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Second at 11:26 p.m. He was charged with driving while his license was suspended and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 11:47 p.m.
March 31 — Watseka Police assisted the Illinois State Police in locating a suspect in the 600 block of North Wabash at 12:06 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 2:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth at 3:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 300 block of East Sheridan at 3:35 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 100 block of West Ash at 4:40 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 4:55 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 7:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 7:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8:43 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 8:50 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of North Fourth at 10:46 p.m.
April 1 — Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 600 block of North Market at 2:21 a.m.