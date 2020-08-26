COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Aug. 24. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Leroy Kopmann, 58, Bismark, was traveling west on County Road 30 North when he stopped in the intersection with County Road 2600 East. Kopmann then attempted to turn on to County Road 2600 East and was struck by a vehicle driven by Schuyler Boyden, 35, Wellington. No injuries were reported and no citation issued.
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brian Coffey, 42, Watseka, Aug. 24. According to police reports, Coffey was arrested for DUI. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melinda Hall, 33, Watseka Aug. 23. According to police reports, Hall was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failing to appear on a posses of methamphetamine. She was taken to the Iroquios County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police respond to a report of burglary in the 700 block of South Second at 7:06 a.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 10:12 a.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 700 block of East Walnut at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Tenth at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:10 p0.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 500 block of North Fifth at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1200 block of North Jefferson at 8:09 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of South Western at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 24.
Watseka Police arrested Jonathan J. Schill, 21, Watseka, in the 500 block of East Oak at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 24. Schill was wanted on an Iroauios County warrant charging him with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. Schill was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Piolice arrested Brandon L. Post, 22, Watseka, in the 1000 block of West Smith at 11:16 p.m. Aug. 24. Post was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery. Post was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 10 block of West Adams at 11;56 p.m. Aug. 24. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a dispute in the 700 block of North Jefferson at 4:21 a.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 4:31 a.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.
Watsela Police arrested James. A. Musselman, 33, in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 25. Musselman was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass. Musselman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Waqtseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 700 block of South Third at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of East Ash at 5:31 p.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 200 block of North Second at 9:33 p.m. Aug. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of North Tenth at 11:43 p.m. Aug. 25.