COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ryan J. Vigil, 26, Hoopeston, June 19. According to police reports Vigil was arrested for DUI. Vigil would be transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he would post the required bond and be released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Samuel P. Vires, 32, Wellington, June 16. According to police reports Vires was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Vires would be transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he would post the required bond and be released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jorge A. Casas, 57, Gilman, June 17. According to police reports, Casas was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault. Casas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gage N. Edwards, 18, Chebanse, June 20. According to police reports, Edwards was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. Ewards was ware of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brittany N. Ealy, 28, Sheldon, June 21. According to police reports, Ealy was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with obstructing justice. Ealy was aware of the warrant and turned her self in at the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy W. Anderson, 59, Cissna Park June 21. According to police reports, Anderson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with bad checks. Anderson was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident June 16. According to police reports, Thomas Ely, 61, Watseka, was driving north on 2200 East approximately one-half mile south of 2980 North when he began to lose control of his vehicle. Thomas hit a patch of loose gravel and entered a nearby ditch causing more than $1,500 in damage.
CITY
Watseka
June 18
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the IMH parking lot at 8;41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of South second Street at 10:47 a.m. for an ongoing dispute between family members.
Watseka Police responded to a residence on Birch Court in reference to an out of control juvenile.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of North Virginia at 4:52 a.m. for a fight in progress involving a baseball bat.
Watseka police responded to the 500 block of East Hickory at 9:28 p.m. for a call about illegal fireworks being ignited.
Watseka Police stopped a person on a bicycle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:41 p.m. and advised that person proper lighting was needed while operating a bike at night.
June 19
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the North IMH parking area t 12:18 a.m.
Watseka Police issued warnings to two bikers for having no lights after dark in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:16 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 3:14 a.m.
Watseka Police were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry for illegal fireworks at 4:13 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 5:35 a.m.
Watseka Police issued Braytin Friedman at city ordinance citation at 7:16 a.m. for disorderly conduct. The citation as the result of multiple fireworks complaints at his residence.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Mulberry at 7:54 a.m. A verbal warning was given for defective lighting.
Watseka Police investigated a city ordinance violation in the 600 block of South Fifth.
Watseka Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Eat Ash for a call about a theft of a credit card.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 700 block of West Walnut to remove an unwanted person.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up at a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2 p.m.
Wtseka Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut. According to police reports a 200 Chevrolet operated by Hannah Hartman, 20, Watseka, struck a 2013 Jeep in the rear being operated by Judy Whiplle, 59, rural Watseka. Police say Hartman then fled the scene and failed to report the accident. Watseka Police, along wit a deputy from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, then located the vehicle in Watchakee Trailer Park. Hartman was located inside that residence and was found to be wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant for a prior traffic offense. She was placed into custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail. Once at the jail, Watseka Police issued Hartman citations for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was held at the jail to await extradition to Kankakee County.
Watseka Police were called to Iroquois Memorial Hospital at 5:37 for a 16 year old juvenile with a Department of Corrections warrant. The juvenile had been transported to IMH for an injury sustained in an earlier incident at the Onarga Academy in Onarga. While the juvenile was being treated, Watseka Police were made aware of the warrant. Upon his release from IMH, the juvenile was placed into custody and transported to the county jail, where he was turned over to the juvenile probation department.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 90-0 block of South Western Avenue at 5:56 p.m. The parties agreed to separate.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 600 block of North Market at 6:53 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 300 block of West Victory at 7:52 p.m. for a possible domestic dispute.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of West Mulberry for a call about illegal fireworks being set off at 10:23 p.m.
Wtseka Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 11:57 p.m.
June 20
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:18 a.m. for call about a trespasser. On arrival, police were advised James Musselman, 33, Watseka, had been on the property and he had been wanted about trespassing before. Police searched the area and located Musselman near the Time-Republic office. He was placed into custody and taken to the county jail.
Watseka Police arrested Tyson Gass, 42, Watseka, at 2:25 a.m. for aggravated battery and resisting police. According to police reports, Gass had been involved in an earlier incident where he allegedly struck another individual with a baseball bat. Police couldn’t locate him at the time of that incident but later located him pulling in to his driveway. Gass fled into the evidence but police made entry and placed him into custody. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he was being held at the time of the news release.
Watseka Police responded to the area of Sixth and Elm at 9;23 a.m. for a call about an aggressive, loose dog.
Watseka Police responded to the 300 block of East Cherry at 9:56 a.m. for a call about a loose dog.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 11:53 a.m. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic control device.
Watseka police responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 2:26 p.m. for a calla bout a person needing psychiatric help.
Watseka Police were called to an area south of the west junction to remove debris in the roadway at 2:38 p.m.
Watseka Police expounded to the 200 block of East Ash at 3:06 p.m. for an animal complaint call.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 40 block of East Oak at 4:16 p.m.
Watskea police responded to a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:09 p.m. According to reports, a 2009 Chevy Sedan struck a parked 2014 Nissan owned by Stephanie Meredith, Sheldon. A witness was able to write down the plate number of the Chevy and gave it to police. Using the plate number and video evidence obtained from a store, it was determined that a 17-year-old female was operating the Chevy when it struck the Nissan. That juvenile was from Clifton and was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to to give information at an accident and failure to report an accident to police authority.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of West Walnut to a loud music complaint at 11:27 p.m.
Wtseka Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Oak at 11:39 p.m. On arrival David Richmond, 28, fled from the residence through a window. Police were able to locate him and he was found to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for retail theft. Police attempted to place Richmond into custody but he resisted. Police were able to gain control of him and he was taken to the county jail,w here he was held on the warrant and charged with resisting arrest as well.
June 21
Watseka Police responded to the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 3:35 a.m. for a call about an ongoing harassment problem from an ex-boyfriend.
Watseka Police responded to the 300 block of West Victory for a call about an unwanted person at 10:36 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of North Virginia at 11:07 for a harassment complaint.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of East Elm at 11:16 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of East Walnut for a call about a theft at 11:54 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of West Walnut for theft call at 3:30 p0.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of West Walnut for a theft of a bike at 4:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 300 block of East Mulberry Street at 5:10 p0.m.
Watseka Police arrested Tarrence Munson at Second and Walnut on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with trespassing at 6:45 p.m.
Watseka pOlice responded to the 200 block of North Jefferson for a suspicious vehicle at 9:34 p.m.