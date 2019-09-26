CITY
Watseka
Sept. 24
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of East North at 9:06 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 100 block of East Walnut at 10:24 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Howard L. Wheeler, 75, Watseka, was stopped at the traffic light when he began to make a right hand turn. As Wheeler began to turn he did not see a pedestrian and his child in the crosswalk, causing Wheeler to strike them. The pedestrian an his child were treated on scene for minor injuries by Riverside EMS. Wheeler was issued a citation for failure to yield right ow way at a crosswalk. Wheeler posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of North Fifth at 11:40 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of North Market at 12:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a verbal altercation in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of East Elm at 5 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of West Cherry at 5:03 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Damon W. Clements, 46, Watseka, was blinded by the sun causing him to sideswipe a golf cart driven by Adam L. Spade, 37, Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of South Yount at 8:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 400 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 8:25 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested James Kiaurakis, 79, Watseka, in the 300 block of East Cherry at 9:14 p.m. He was charged with making a false police report after dialing 9-1-1. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Mulberry at 10:10 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lane use.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:56 p.m.. The driver was given a warning for improper lane use.
Sept. 25
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 11:28 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Floyd G. Palmer, 72, Watseka, for disobeying a stop sign. Palmer posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:59 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of North Market at 5:17 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 200 block of East Walnut at 5:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Oak at 11:56 p.m.
Sept. 26
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:14 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Stephanie L. Robinson, 19, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 4:14 a.m. for illegal squealing of tires. She posted bond and was released.