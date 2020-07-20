July 20
COUNTY
Richard Paquette, 39, St. Anne, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail July 17 to begin a 10 weekend sentence for driving while his license is suspended.
TOWN
Ashkum/Clifton
Arrests: Ashkum/Clifton police arrested Ryan Lowery, 43, Ashku, July 18. According to police reports, Lowery was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 12:10 p.m. July 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:53 p.m. July 16.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:35 p.m. July 16. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 10:46 p.m. July 16. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the900 block of South Belmont at 3:12 a.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Market at 9:30 a.m. July 17.
Watseka Police provided a public service in the 300 block of North Eleventh at 11:03 a.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:46 a.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:13 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Hickory at 2:58 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of West Walnut at 4:10 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:37 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police arrested Heather M. Anderson, 35, Watseka, in the 300 block of North Boughton at 6:09 p.m. July 17. Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to land. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South young Avenue at 7:42 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police investigated a hit and run accident in the 400 block of East Cherry at 8:52 p.m. July 17. According to police reports, a vehicle belonging to Byron Navas, Watseka, was legally parked on the roadway when it was struck by an unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 9:30 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Brianna at 10:25 p.m. July 17.
Watseak Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 10:47 p.m. July 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 12:10 a.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 2:29 a.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance int he 200 block of East Fairman at 8;12 a.m. July 18.
Wtseka Police arrested Heather M. Anderson, 35, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Oak at 9:43 a.m. July 18. Anderson was charged with criminal damage to property and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:15 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police arrested Heather M. Anderson, 35, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Oak at 1:56 p.m. July 18. Anderson was charged with theft and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Third at 1:58 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:19 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 400 block of North Second at 3:02 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 6:14 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of North Third at 11:07 p.m. July 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:19 p.m. July 19.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Walnut at 4:58 p.m. July 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 5:33 p.m. July 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:58 p.m. July 19. The driver was given a warning for lighting.