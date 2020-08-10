Aug. 8
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a theft from a storage unit in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 1:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint of a dog left in a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 5:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of East Elm Street at 8;27 p.m.
Aug. 9
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 10000 block of West Smith Street at 2:32 a.m.
Watseka Police arrested Tamie Burnside, 29, Watseka, at 6:14 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Walnut on an outstanding Vermillion County traffic warrant. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Hickory at 6:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a battery in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 6:28 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8;12 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of North Virginia at 8:28 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 11:50 p.m.