KAMEG
Arrests: Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Richard D. Davis, 53, rural Watseka, Oct. 7. According to police reports, agents, with assistance front he Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 2029 East 2300 North County Road in rural Watseka. Agents seized approximately 233 cannabis saliva plants, three firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Davis was charged with unlawful production of cannabis saliva plants, a Class 1 felony. He was additionally charged with armed violence. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail