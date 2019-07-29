COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason P. Raman, 35, Joliet, July 26. According to police reports, Raman was arrested for driving while his license is revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gage Fouse, 25, Hoopeston, July 27. According to police reports, Fouse was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possess of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
STATE
Arrests: Illinois State Police arrested Miles C. Stano Jr., 25, of Kankakee for possession of a controlled substance at 8:19 p.m. July 26. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 17 at 5000 E. Road. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Miles Santo Jr. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 0.75 grams of cocaine. Santo was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing.
Illinois State Police arrested Tynisha M. Baskin, 22, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for unlawful use of a weapon at 10:30 o,n, July 26. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-57 southbound at mile post 277. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. A loaded handgun was located in the vehicle. The passenger, Tynisha Baskin was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Illinois State Police arrested Eric M. Taksin, 25, of Forrest for DUI. According to police reports, at 5:55 a.m. July 27. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 45 at 1160 N. The vehicle then went into the ditch, continued southbound and drove back onto the roadway. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Eric Taksin. Taksin showed signs of alcohol impairment. Taksin was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Taksin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued a citation for improper lane usage.
Illinois State Police arrested Jose M. Garcia, 34, of South Holland for DUI. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and in the middle of both lanes on I-57 northbound at milepost 309. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Jose Garcia. Garcia showed signs of alcohol impairment. Garcia was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Garcia was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Garcia was also issued citations for speeding, improper lane usage, failure to signal when required, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, following too closely, failure to wear a seatbelt, and reckless driving.
Illinois State Police arrested Dylan J. Netherton, 27, of Herscher for DUI at 2:19 a.m. July 28. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Route 17 at 5000 W. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Dylan Netherton. Netherton showed signs of alcohol impairment. Netherton was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Netherton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Netherton was also issue citations for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with expired license plates, improper use of registration, and illegal transportation of open alcohol.
Illinois State Police arrested Lisette D. Gerhart, 49, of Bradley for DUI at 9:10 p.m. July 28. According to police reports, an Illinois State trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-57 northbound at milepost 321. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Lisette Gerhart. Gerhart showed signs of alcohol impairment. Gerhart was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Gerhart was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Gerhart was also issued citations for speeding, driving while license suspended, and illegal transportation of open alcohol.