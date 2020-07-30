July 30
CITY
Watseka
Wtseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 8:04 a.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 300 block of West North at 10;22 a.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of East Cherry at 1:09 p.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of North Virginia at 2:41 p.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Chicago at 3:30 p.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 11:19 p.m. July 27.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7;12 a.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:01 a.m. July 28.
Watseka Police arrested Tasha L. Bowling, 40, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:15 a.m. July 28. Bowling was wanted on an DeKalb County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of DUI. Bowling was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of West Iroquois at 12:12 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 700 block of East Locust at 12:30 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Second at 12:55 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 1:48 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:18 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of South Fourth at 4:49 p-.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of West north at 5:18 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 5:42 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 800 block of East Locust at 6:32 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 6:44 p.m. July 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 9:54 p.m. July 28.