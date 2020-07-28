JULY 28, 2020
COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anita Ponton, 30, Martinton, July 25. According to police reports, Ponton was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with possess of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident July 24. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Sara Foreman, 30, Watska, was traveling north on County Road 2300 East near County Road 2200 North when a deer entered the roadway. She was unable to avoid the deer and collided with it. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damages. No citations or injuries were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident July 24. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Clay Mausehund,2 3, Beaverville, was southbound on County Road 1800 East near County Road 3150 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign. He then continued through the T-intersection striking a ditch embankment. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damages. Mausehund was cited for disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. No injuries were reported.
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the west junction at 10:27 a.m. July 23. According to police reports, Kayla A. Kaleshoff, 29, Kentland, Indiana, was driving her vehicle and failed to reduce speed for a vehicle that was stopped in traffic driven by Lannie S. Rawlins, 63, Herscher, causing her vehicle to strike his from behind. After a short investigation,m Kaleshoff was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and child endangerment. The child endangerment charge was due to Kaleshoff having a small child as a passenger in her vehicle. Riverside ambulance and Watseka fire were called to the scene, although no injuries were reported. Kaleshoff was transported to the Iroquois County Jail and the small child was transported to the Watseka Police Department until a relative was able to pick the child up. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Virginia at 11:34 a.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 12:49 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of North Third at 1:29 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 500 block of East Walnut at 2:22 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of North Virginia at 2:43 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police arrested Michael P. Wisniewski, 27, Sheldon, in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:12 p.m. July 23. Wisniewski was charged with driving while license revoked and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:52 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police cited Charles L. Jones, Kentland, Indiana, in the 200 block of South Yount at 4:25 p.m. July 23. Jones was cited for improper use of registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Jones posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Derek K. Kaufman, 27, Watseka, in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:37 p.m. July 23. Kaufman was charged with unlawful use of a credit card and theft. Kaufman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 200 block of South Second at 5;52 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s police in the 1800 block of U.S. 24 with a report of a suspicious person at 7:40 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 100 block of Hubbard Court at 8:47 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:23 p.m. July 23.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of West North at 10:11 a.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of South Second at 10:24 a.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of North Chicago at 2:40 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:06 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of North Second at 8:10 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8;28 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:21 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 400 block of North Second at 9:32 p.m. July 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:49 p.m. July 24. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 700 block of North Wabash at 10:31 a.m. July 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 7:58 p.m. July 25.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 8:37 p.m. July 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Third at 9:48 p.m. July 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Oak at 10:55 p.m. July 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 3:03 a.m. July 26.
Watseka Police arrested Mark R. Rieches, 56, Watseka, in the 300 block of South Third at 11:20 a.m. July 26 for battery. Rieches posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:54 p.m. July 26. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of Old U.S. Highway 24 at 4:02 p.m. July 26.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of North Chicago at 9:32 p.m. July 26.
Watseka Police arrested Nicholas D. Gryczewski, 24, Watseka, in the 200 block of West Park Avenue at 10:47 p.m. July 26. Gryczewski was charged with domestic battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 11:20 p.m. July 26.