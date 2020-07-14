COUNTY
July 13, 2020
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tatiana Neustadler, 30, Chicago, July 6. According to police reports, Neustadler as waned on an outstanding Rock Island County warrant charging her with driving while her license is suspended. Neustadler was transported to the Iroquios County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher Merry, 47, West Lafayette, July 8. According to police reports, Merry was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driven while his license is revoked. He was placed in custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Heather Osborne, 36, Watseka, July 8. According to police reports. Osborne was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with theft over $10,000. She was placed in custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Laura Hall, 42, Watseka, July 9. According to police reports, Hall was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Brandon Wood, 36, Cissna Park, July 10. According to police reports, Wood was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft over $500. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joseph Wessely, 28, Onarga, July 10. According to police reports, Wessely was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint. He was placed in custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terry Blair Jr., 26, Gilman, July 10. According to police reports, Blair was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage over $500. He was a taken to the Iroquois County Jail.