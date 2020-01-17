COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michael James, 49, Chicago, Jan. 13. According to police reports, James was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of probation. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested William Barney Jr., 59, Watseka, Jan. 13. According to police reports, Barney was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Barney was aware of this warrant and turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail, where e posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 1980 East near County Road 1290 North on Jan. 12. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Micah D. Warner, 27, Goodwine, was traveling south on 1980 East when a deer entered the roadway. Warner was unable to avoid the deer an struck it, causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.