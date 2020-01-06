STATE
Arrests: At 1:19 p.m. Dec. 20, an Illinois state trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway at a high rate of speed on I-57 southbound at milepost 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Nicholas Saldana, 32, Frankfort. Saldana showed signs of drug impairment. Saldana was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Saldana was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and issued citations for improper lane usage, speeding, and driving while license suspended.
At 12:52 a.m. Dec. 21, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-57 southbound at milepost 312 in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Justin Scovil, 36, Tinley Park. Scovil showed signs of alcohol impairment. Scovil was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Scovil was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for improper lane usage and texting while driving.
At 8:46 p.m. Dec. 21, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a crash on Sandbar Road at Route 17 in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Denis Mbuthia, 28, Bradley. Mbuthia showed signs of alcohol impairment. Mbutha was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Mbutha was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended.
At 4:59 pm. Dec. 25, an Illinois state trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-57 northbound at milepost 307. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Anel Hernandez, 18, Kankakee. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a stolen firearm. Hernandez was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Hernandez was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Hernandez was also issued citations for speeding, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended.
At 10:40 p.m. Dec. 26, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-57 northbound at milepost 312 in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Mark Stahr, 51, St. Anne. Stahr showed signs of alcohol impairment. Stahr was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Stahr was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Stahr was also issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 1:45 p.m. Dec. 28, an Illinois state trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on I-57 northbound at milepost 302. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Joe Riley, 56, Park Forest. Riley showed signs of drug impairment. Riley was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Riley was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and issued citations for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 4:20 p.m. Dec. 31, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch on I-57 northbound at milepost 293 in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, David Erwin, 25, Peoria. Erwin showed signs of drug impairment. Erwin was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Erwin was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and issued a citation for improper lane usage.
At 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1, an Illinois state trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling 106 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-57 southbound at milepost 291. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Katherine Gutierrez-Hidalgo, 29, Chicago. Gutierrez-Hidalgo was issued citations for speeding 35+ over the speed limit and possession of open alcohol.
At 3:17 a.m. Jan. 1, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-57 northbound at milepost 284 in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Hunter Warwick, 22, Flat Rock, North Carolina. Warwick showed signs of alcohol impairment. Warwick was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Warwick was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
At 12:27 a.m. Jan. 4, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a crash on Route 1 at 1120 N Road in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Donald L. Langston, 63, Hoopeston. Langston showed signs of alcohol impairment. Langston was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Langston was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 9:29 p.m. Jan. 4, an Illinois state trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling 113 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Ambree D. Wright, 25, Chicago. Wright was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Wright was charged with Speeding 35+ Over the Speed Limit.
CITY
Watseka
Jan. 3 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 12:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of East Oak at 1:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 2:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 300 block of West Victory at 2:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 400 block of North Second at 5:40 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Third at 10:11 p.m. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Dawn L. Tobeck, 51, Milford, was backing out of a driveway and did not see a parked vehicle belonging to Jeffrey D. McCord, Martinton. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Jan. 4 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1:31 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of South Second at 10:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 100 block of East Walnut at 10:38 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:48 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Second at 8:52 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:06 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Third at 10:13 p.m. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Watseka Police cited Jeremy A. Morgan, 27, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Virginia at 10:41 p.m. He was cited for having no valid driver’s license. Morgan posted bond and was released.
Jan. 5 — Watseka Police arrested Brittany C. Burnside, 31, Watseka, at 700 block of West Walnut at 2:49 a.m. Burnside was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of East Ash at 3:10 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Oak at 2:39 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Jefferson at 5:52 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Elm at 6:26 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 700 block of East Oak at 9:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:14 p.m.