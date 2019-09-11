CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of Hubbard Ct. at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 10:47 a.m. on Sept. 9
Watseka Police responded to a report of recovered stolen property in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of N. Veteran's Parkway at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of E. Rosewood at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of N. Second at 3:36 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of E. Locust at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 600 block of S. Third at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of N. fifth at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of Hubbard Ct. at 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police investigated a report of illegal burning in the 200 block of W. Mulberry at 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Sixth at 8:59 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 9. The driver was given a verbal warning for no taillights.
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 100 block of W. Oak at 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 2:14 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police assisted the Illinois State Police in regards to a subject walking down the road at 2430 E. US Highway 24 at 3:42 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 5:19 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Grant at 8:03 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police conduced a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Elm at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 10. The driver was given a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department with a domestic at Oak Hill Cemetery at 4:58 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 5:41 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 100 block of Creekside Ct. at 7:13 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 10. The driver was given a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 500 block of S. Second at 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 11.