CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Oak St. on Sept. 8 at 10:37 a.m. for a report of criminal damage to a vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. North on Sept. 8 at 11:27 a.m. for a report of harassment by social media.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Belmont Ave. on Sept. 8 at 3:04 p.m. for a welfare check.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 4th St. on Sept. 8 at 6:39 p.m. for a possible fight in progress.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of N. 6th St. on Sept. 8 at 7:43 p.m. for a report of criminal damage to property.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Mulberry St. on Sept. 8 at 7:47 p.m. for a disturbance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Park Ave. on Sept. 8 at 10:20 p.m. for a report of a wreckless driver.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 8 at 10:40 p.m. for an activated alarm at a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 9 at 5:10 a.m. for an activated alarm at a business.