COUNTY
On Sept. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Misty L. Hagele, 41, Watseka. According to police reports, Hagele was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for battery. She was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 24 Milford Police arrested Kaylynn L. Kruger, 31, Rossvile. According to police reports, Kruger was charged with retail theft and driving while license revoked. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.