Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 3rd St. near North St. on Sept. 3 at 8:02 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. 5th St. on Sept. 3 at 8:42 a.m. for a report of harassment by internet.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Victory St. on Sept. 3 at 9:26 a.m. for a welfare check.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 3 at 10:41 a.m. in reference to a stolen purse.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Oak St. on Sept. 3 at 4:16 p.m. for a report of a wreckless driver.
Watseka Police investigated an accident which occurred on Sept. 3 at 5:28 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. A vehicle owned by Cathy M. Mitchell of Wellington was parked and unoccupied in the lot, when an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle, causing damage and then left the scene.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Locust St. on Sept. 3 at 9:57 p.m. for a possible burglary in progress.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 3 at 11:39 p.m. on E. Walnut St. near Grant Street. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a lighting violation.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 4 at 12:15 a.m. on N. 2nd St. near W. North Street. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a lighting violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 2nd St. on Sept. 4 at 8:18 a.m. for a report of harassment by text message.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Veteran's Parkway on Sept. 4 at 9:57 a.m. for a report of fraud.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 3rd St. on Sept. 4 at 3:12 p.m. for a report of a battery.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 4 at 4:58 p.m. on N. 2nd St. near W. Walnut Street. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 2nd St. on Sept. 4at 5:15 p.m. for a report of illegal burning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 4 at 6:18 p.m. for a report of illegal burning.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on W. Park St. near Mulberry St. on Sept. 4 at 7:01 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 4 at 7:41 p.m. for a fight in progress.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 4 at 7:58 p.m. for a report of a theft.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 4 at 8:58 p.m. on W. Walnut St. near S. Yount Avenue. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 4 at 9:07 p.m. for an activated alarm at a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Mulberry St. on Sept. 5 at 10:51 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.
Watseka Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle in Legion Park on Sept. 5 at 2:49 p.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Locust St. on Sept. 5 at 3:29 p.m. for a report of a phone scam.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 5th St. on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle passing a school bus while loading.
Watseka Police made a contact with a subject in the 200 block of W. North St. on Sept. 5 at 3:41 p.m. for an ordinance violation. They were released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Virginia St. on Sept. 5 at 6:03 p.m. for a dispute over child custody.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 5 at 6:07 p.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle.
Joshua J. Fiala, 30, Hoopeston, was arrested on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. for retail theft under $300, after police were dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifter. He was transported to ICSD Jail were he later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. North St. on Sept. 5 at 7:53 p.m. for a report of a missing person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 110 block of W. North St. on Sept. 5 at 8:04 p.m. for a report of an unwanted person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 5 at 9:16 p.m. for a report of a theft from a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 6 at 8:17 a.m. for a report of a missing person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Park Av. on Sept. 6 at 11:23 a.m. for a report of possible animal abuse.
Watseka Police assisted with a funeral escort through downtown Watseka on Sept. 6 at 11:27 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted with the scene of a fire at a business in the 600 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 6 at 12:04 p.m.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Mulberry St. near S. 3rd St. on Sept. 6 at 3:09 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for using a cell phone.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of the east junction of Rt. 1 and Rt. 24 on Sept. 6 at 3:53 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 6 at 6:38 p.m. in reference to a child custody matter.
Randy D. Sheppard, 40, Iroquois, was arrested on Sept. 6 at 7:14 p.m. for retail theft under $300, after police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. He was transported to ICSD Jail where he later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police came across a vehicle in the 400 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 7 at 3:45 a.m. with one of its doors standing open. The were able to locate the owner and secure the vehicle after finding that nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Market St. on Sept. 7 at 9:46 a.m. in reference to trespassers on a property.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 7 at 12:33 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, they were able to locate the vehicle in a different part of the parking lot than the owner remembered parking the vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 7 at 12:57 p.m. for a door to a business being open.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. on Sept. 7 at 1:23 p.m. for a report of suspicious persons on the property.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Sept. 7 at 2:34 p.m. on E. Elm St. near N. Brianna Dr.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Yount Av. on Sept. 7 at 2:38 p.m. for a report of a lost or stolen wallet.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 7 at 3:28 p.m. for a welfare check.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of W. Hickory St. and N. Kay St. on Sept. 7 at 8:39 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Loveridge Lane on Sept. 7 at 10:58 p.m. for a child custody dispute.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. 2nd St. on Sept. 8 at 12:48 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity.