CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 22 at 7:34 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 2nd St. on Sept. 22 at 11:21 a.m. for a downed power line.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Grant St. on Sept. 22 11:58 a.m. for a dog running at large.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W.
Victory on Sept 22 at 11:59 a.m. for possible trespassers.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 22 at 11:59 a.m. for a dog running at large.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Martin Ave. on Sept. 22 at 12:19 p.m. for a 911 misdial.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 8th St. near E. Walnut St. on Sept. 22 at 12:19 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of E. Mulberry St. and S. 4th St. on Sept. 22. at 1:00 p.m. for abandoned items.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. and S.4th St. on Sept. 22 at 5:36 p.m. for a child custody matter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Hickory St. on Sept. 22 at 6:26 p.m. for abandoned property.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 10th St. on Sept. 23 at 7:05 a.m. for a dog running at large.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. on Sept. 23 at 7:27 a.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of S. 7th St. near E. Mulberry St on Sept. 23 for a report of a suspicious person.
Derek D. Hicks, 38, Watseka, was ticketed on Sept. 23 at 11:08 a.m. for driving while license suspended, after she was stopped on N. 8th St. near E. Elm St for speeding. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 5th St. on Sept. 23 at 12:40 p.m. for a report of harassment.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Oak St on Sept. 23 at 3:12 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Market St on Sept. 23. at 3:19 p.m. for a civil matter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 23 at 3:22 p.m. for a 911 misdeal.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Chicago St. on Sept. 23 at 6:48 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 23 at 6:52 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 23 at 7:51 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 23 at 8:55 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 23 at 8:52 p.m. for a suspicious person.
KANKAKEE AREA METROPOLITAN ENFORCEMENT GROUP
On Sept. 23 at 5:20 p.m. KAMEG agents located and arrested Ryan T. Rush, 19, Aroma Park. Agents seized 35 hits of suspected LSD 1.0 grams of suspected cocaine, 25.0 grams of suspected cannabis wax, 1 pill of suspected ecstasy, and 3 pills of suspected Alpraxolam. Rush was charged with four counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was additionally charged for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance stemming from prior KAMEG investigations. He was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center. KAMEG was assisted by the Bourbonnais Police Department.