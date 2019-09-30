CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 11:36 a.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of N. Market at 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of W. Locust at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of S. Third at 6:07 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police performed a motorist assist in the 200 block of E. Elm at 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the100 block of W. Hickory at 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of domestic battery in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 8:21 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police effected a traffic stop in the 300 block of N. Kay at 8:02 a.m. on Sept. 27. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of E. Locust at 8:33 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood disturbance in the 400 block of S. CIPS at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of S. Second at 4:04 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of N. Sixth at 8:16 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police arrested Anthony M. Shervino, 36, Watseka, after police were called to a residence in the 200 block of N. Madison at 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 28. Shervino was charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Shervino was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Zachary A. Burton, 23, Rossville, after being called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut Sept. 28 at 1:37 p.m. for a retail theft. Police then stopped the vehicle and recovered the property. Burton was charged with retail theft and possession of drug equipment. Burton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 2:14 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of retail theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 500 block of S. Second at 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 8:36 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a drug traffic in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 9:55 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police arrested Jeremy L. Garrison, 39, Watseka, at 11:24 p.m. on Sept. 28. in the 400 block of E. Cherry. Garrison was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with 2 counts of theft. Garrison was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of W. Park at 1:12 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police arrested Charles J. Clevenger, 29, Watseka, in the 300 block of E. Cherry at 7:35 a.m. on Sept. 29. Clevenger lied to police about his name and was charged with obstructing a police officer. Clevenger was also found to be wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Clevenger was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 500 block of S. Second at 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of E. Elm at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police investigated a one vehicle accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:15 p.m on Sept. 29. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Randall L. Johnson, 18, Watseka, turned wide in a parking lot and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported and no citation were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 4:53 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Ash at 6:26 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka police responded to a report of harassment in the 300 block of N. Eighth at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of S. CIPS St. at 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 30.