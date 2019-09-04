CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. 8th St. for a report of a small child being lost on Aug. 29. at 8:05 a.m. Police were able to locate a parent and return the child.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Mulberry St. in reference to a found puppy on Aug. 29. at 9:35 a.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 4th St. in reference to a verbal domestic on Aug. 29. at 11:53 a.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Market St. in reference to a verbal domestic on Aug. 29 at 11:53 a.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E Mulberry St. in reference to a theft of a handicapped placard on Aug. 29 at 1:24 p.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Oak St. in reference to a verbal argument at a residence on Aug. 29 at 1:33 p.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Oak St. in reference to someone possibly being locked in a basement and unable to get the door open on Aug. 29 at 1:40 p.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 4th St. in reference to possible animal abuse on Aug. 29 at 6:40 p.m.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on S. 2nd St. at W. Locust St. on Aug. 29 at 7:39 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for having only one headlight illuminated and then released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 5th St. in reference to a noise complaint on Aug. 29 at 11:12 p.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. for a report of an assault on Aug. 30 at 6:37 a.m.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. North St. on Aug. 30 at 1:20 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for cell phone usage and released.
Watseka Police investigated an accident which occurred on E. Martin Av. near S. Belmont Av. on Aug. 30 at 2:37 p.m. A vehicle driven by Almir Ademi, 17, Watseka, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Bretten D. Walwer, 17, Woodland. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. St. near N. Brianna Dr. on Aug. 30 at 3:08 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning on speeding and released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 3:14 p.m. for a silent alarm at a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 3rd St. on Aug. 30 at 3:26 p.m. in reference to a juvenile problem.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle on N. 7th St. near E. Hickory St. on Aug. 30 at 3:47 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 900 block of E.. Cherry St. on Aug. 30 at 3:57 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for failure to signal a turn.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Jefferson St. on Aug. 30 at 4:14 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. near 8th St. on Aug. 30 at 4:43 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for equipment.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of 200 block of W. Mulberry St. for a juvenile problem on Aug. 30 at 5:47 p.m.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 5th St. near E. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 8:14 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Bell Rd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Aug. 30 at 8:15 p.m.
Jeremy L. Garrison, 39, Watseka, was arrested on Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m. for retail theft, after police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. He was transported to ICSD he later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a lighting violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 9:36 p.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 10:51 p.m. for a report of a possible DUI driver.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 30 at 10:53 p.m. for an activated alarm at a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Cherry St. on Aug. 30 at 11:07 p.m. for a welfare check on a subject.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. near N. 3rd St. on Aug. 30 at 11:14 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for an equipment violation.
Watseka Police investigated an accident which occurred on Aug. 30 at 11:45 p.m. in the Casey's parking lot. A vehicle driven by Rigsby R. Maddux, 16, Watseka, was backing from a parking space, when she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle owned by Jesus C. Villagomez, 32, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citation were issued.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on S. 5th St. near E. Cherry St. on Aug. 31 at 12:02 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police made contact with the occupants of a vehicle parked in the roadway on E. Hickory St. near N. 4th St. on Aug. 31 at 3:57 a.m. and had the vehicle moved out of the roadway.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on W. Mulberry St. near S. 2nd St. on Aug. 31 at 4:02 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Locust on Aug. 31 at 12:52 p.m. in reference to a civil matter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 2nd St. on Aug. 31 at 12:56 p.m. for a report of verbal threats being made.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Clarence Av. on Aug. 31 at 1:34 p.m. for a report of a lewd comment made by a neighbor.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. near 5th St. on Aug. 31 at 2:42 p.m. The driver, Dylan L. Duffy, 20, Watseka, was ticketed for no valid registration and released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 31 at 4:24 p.m. for a report unwanted subjects at a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Hickory St. on Aug. 31 at 5:18 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Market St. on Aug. 31 at 5:31 p.m. for a report of an unwanted person at a residence.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area on N. 4th St. near E. Oak St. on Aug. 31 at 8:31 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Fairman Av. on Aug. 31 at 8:40 p.m. for a verbal dispute.
Jeremy L. Garrison, 39, Watseka, was arrested on Aug. 31 at 9:26 p.m. for retail theft, after police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. He was transported to ICSD jail where he later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 31 at 9:55 p.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 31 at 10:06 p.m. to remove an unwanted subject from a business.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Elm St. on Sept. 1 at 12:07 a.m. for a report of a scam through social media.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 1 at 5:28 p.m. for a report of possible child abuse.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Sycamore on Sept. 1 at 7:08 p.m. for a suicidal subject.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. near the east junction on Sept. 1 at 8:33 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a lighting violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 3rd St. on Sept. 1 at 8:35 p.m. for an unwanted subject at a residence.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Locust St. on Sept. 1 at 9:39 p.m. for a report of subjects trespassing on a property.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Oak St. on Sept. 1 at 10:08 p.m. in reference to a walking domestic argument.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Walnut St. on Sept. 1 at 10:16 p.m. in reference to damage to property.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. near N. 7th St. on Sept. 1 at 10:25 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for driving with no lights when required.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Fairman Av. on Sept. 1 at 10:41 p.m. for an abandoned vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of N. 7th St. and E. Hickory St. on Sept. 1 at 10:44 p.m. for an unexplained loud noise in the area.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on W. North St. near N. Jefferson St. on Sept. 1 at 10:58 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for having only on headlight illuminated.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 2nd St. near W. North St. on Sept. 2 at 12:54 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for having expired driver's license.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. Monroe St. near W. Lafayette St. on Sept. 2 at 4;10 a.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a lighting violation.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. on Sept. 2 at 8:20 a.m. in reference to a child custody matter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. on Sept. 2 at 11:00 a.m. in reference to a report of harassment by text messages.
Watseka Police investigated an accident which occurred on Sept. 2 at 3:32 p.m. in the Watseka Healthcare parking lot. A vehicle driven by Terissa J. Jenkins-Albright, 37, Watseka, was backing from a parking space, when she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle owned by Makayla M. Smith, 19, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Mulberry St. on Sept. 2 at 4:07 p.m. in reference to illegal burning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Oak St. on Sept. 2 at 7:25 p.m. in reference to several subjects fighting. Upon arrival, one of the subjects took off running from police. A short time later, police located Travis J. Morris, 24, Watseka, in the 500 block of E. Oak Street. Morris was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, and violation of an order of protection. He was transported to ICSD jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 4th St. on Sept. 2 at 8:10 p.m. in reference to illegal burning.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 2 at 9:46 p.m. on E. Elm St. near N. Veterans Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 5th St. on Sept. 2 at 10:36 p.m. for a verbal domestic in progress.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on S. 2nd St. near W. Washington St. on Sept. 2 at 11::33 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for speeding.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Mulberry St. on Sept. 2 at 11:49 p.m. The driver was released with a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.