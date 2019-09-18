CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police assisted with a funeral escort at 9:56 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop at 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 14 on N. 8th St. near E. Hickory St. The driver was released with a verbal warning for speed.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:39 on Sept. 14 for a report of child abuse.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 4th St. at 12:14 p.m. on Sept. 14. for a civil disturbance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Hickory St. at 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 14 for a theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of W. Lafayette St. at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 14 for an animal complaint.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:34 p.m. for Sept. 14 for a report of a possible shoplifter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. at 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 14 for an active residential alarm.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Victory at 6:26 p.m. on Sept. 14 for a report of a burglary.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. at 6:34 p.m. on Sept. 14 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 8:09 p.m. on Sept. 14 for a report of a trespasser.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. on Sept. 14 on N. 3rd St. near Walnut St. The driver was released with a verbal warning for having no taillights illuminated.
Watseka Police made contact with a vehicle at 10:47 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Forrest Park. The driver was released with a verbal warning for being in the park after hours.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 4th St. at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 14 for a report of dogs at large.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Grant St. at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of strange noises.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 15 for an unwanted subject.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 4th St. at 11:16 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of criminal damage to a vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Brown St. at 12:24 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a welfare check.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of a hit and run accident.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:29 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:13 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of a forgery.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 6:11 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
James H. Bertrand, 77, Watseka, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the 100 block of W. Walnut St. for violation of an order of protection. He was transported to ICSD Jail to await a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Jefferson St. at 7:01 p.m. on Sept. 15 for public assistance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of 2nd and Walnut St. at 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 15 for a vehicle complaint.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on W. Newell St. near N. Madison St. at 10:48 p.m. on Sept. 15. The driver was released with a verbal warning for driving with no headlights illuminated when required.
Watseka Police were dispatched to Peters Park at 1:49 a.m. on Sept. 16 for suspicious persons in the park. Two subjects were located and given a verbal warning for being in the park after hours.