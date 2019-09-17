COUNTY
On Sept. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason M. Behrends, 44, Ashkum. According to police reports, Behrends was charged with theft over $500. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Matthew M. Hofer, 36, Hoopeston. According to police reports, Hofer was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 15 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the parking lot of Friendly Fred’s Fuel gas station in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Diana Davis, 64, was driving around the outside of the building when she struck a cement pole barrier. No injuries or citations were issued.
On Sept. 13 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a three vehicle accident near the intersection of S. 2nd St. and W. Koplin Ave. in Cissna Park. According to police reports William Ionescu, 20, Lincolnwood was traveling north on S. 2nd St. near the intersection with W. Koplin Ave. when he fell asleep. Ionescu would proceed to lose control of his vehicle striking an unoccupied parked vehicle, and the Cissna Park Police Department squad car which was parked but occupied by Ofc. Ken Ward. Ofc. Ward would be transported to IMH by Cissna Park EMS for minor injuries. Ionescu would be issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
ISP ARRESTS
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 is reporting the arrest of Ezequiel C. Rico, 40, Chicago; Stephen Wells, 70, Kankakee; Guadalupe E. Cruz-Arteaga, 35, Momence, all for driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Sept. 11 at 8:51 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on I-57 southbound at milepost 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Ezequiel Rico. Rico showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rico was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Rico was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued a citation for improper lane usage.
On Sept. 13 at 12:35 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-57 southbound at milepost 308. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Stephen Wells. Wells showed signs of alcohol impairment. Wells was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Wells was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued citations for driving the wrong way and disobeying a traffic device.
On Sept. 14 at 12:31 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed on I-57 northbound at milepost 278. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Guadalupe Cruz-Arteaga. Cruz-Arteaga showed signs of alcohol impairment. Cruz Arteaga was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Cruz-Arteaga was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Cruz-Arteaga was issued citations for speeding, improper lane usage, following too closely, no valid driver’s license, failure to carry driver’s license on person and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
KANKAKEE AREA METROPOLITAN ENFORCEMENT GROUP
On Sept. 13 at 6:36 p.m., KAMEG Agents executed a search warrant at 1323 E. Chestnut St. in Kankakee. During the search, agents seized a shotgun, ammunition, and 2.6 grams of suspected cannabis. Jermaine A. McCoy, 35, Kankakee, was arrested. McCoy was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance stemming from prior KAMEG investigations. He was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center.