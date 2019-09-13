CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of W. Oak at 8:17 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 11:03 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Park at 3:39 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a battery in the 400 block of N. Fourth at 7:13 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 500 block of N. Fourth at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Watseka Police investigated a one vehicle accident in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 11. According to police reports, a motorcycle driven by Derek A. Carlson, 48, Watseka, was westbound on Walnut when he struck a raccoon in the roadway. Carlson was transported to IMH by Riverside ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of S. Fourth at 8:48 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of E. Locust at 9:05 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of W. Cherry at 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 700 block of E. Rosewood at 10:57 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 500 block of E. Grant at 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 12:24 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child neglect in the 600 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 3:36 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 4:01 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of soliciting in the 200 block of E. Ash at 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of E. Lincoln at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Watseka Police arrested Eric L. Norris, 41, Watseka, in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 12. Norris was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer and pedestrian under the influence. Norris was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
COUNTY
On Sept. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kristy L. Gossett, 34, Stockland. According to police reports, Gossett was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Michael P. Lovell, 39, Sheldon. According to police reports, Lovell was charged with violation of an order of protection. Additionally, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.