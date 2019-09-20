CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 10:02 a.m. on Sept. 17 in reference to a civil disagreement.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Walnut St. at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 17 for a verbal domestic.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Locust St. at 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 17 in reference to discarded items left in a yard.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Elm St. at 2 p.m. on Sept 17 in reference to a missing person.
Watseka Police came across an intoxicated subject on N. 4th St. at E. Walnut St. at 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 17. The subject was given a verbal warning for being intoxicated in the roadway and assisted to a residence nearby.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Hubbard Ct. at 4:13 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a civil disagreement.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:27 p.m. on Sept. 17 for child custody matter.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Victory Ave. at 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:06 p.m. on Sept. 17 in reference to lost property being found.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Oak St. at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 17. for a barking dog complaint.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop at 8:02 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. The driver was released with a verbal warning for driving without headlights when required.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Veteran's Parkway at 9:42 a.m. on Sept. 18 for a disturbance.
Delmar A. Gillespie, 78, Watseka, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 100 block of Hubbard Court, after police were dispatched to a residence there for a disturbance. Gillespie was charged with criminal trespass to a residence, residential burglary, and theft under $300. He was transported to the ICSD Jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Ash St. at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 in reference to an abandoned vehicle.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the area of Ash and Oak Streets at 1:23 p.m. on Sept. 18 in reference to unknown loud noises.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 10th St. at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 18 to take a criminal damage to property report which occurred in the 400 block of N. 5th St.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. 4th St. at 5:34 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a welfare check.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Fleming St. at 7:33 p.m. on Sept. 19 in reference to downed power lines in the roadway. Police assisted the Watseka Fire Department and Ameren with traffic control until the roadway was opened back up.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on N. 5th St. at E. Walnut St. at 8:27 p.m. on Sept. 18. The driver was released with a verbal warning for lane usage.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Oak St. at 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a barking dog complaint.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 19 for a verbal domestic in progress.
Kyle J. Bennett, 21, Sheldon was ticketed at 1:44 a.m. on Sept. 19 for illegal squealing of tires after he was stopped in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.
COUNTY
On Sept. 18 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jameka P. Henry, 25, Broadview. According to police reports, Henry was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging her with fleeing and attempting to evade law enforcement. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 18 Onarga Police arrested Jose A. Diaz, 30, Onarga. According to police reports, Diaz was charged with violation of an order of protection, criminal trespass to land, criminal damage to property over $500, and arson. Diaz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 19 iroquois county Sheriff's Police arrested Erica M. Cantu, 36, Piper City. According to police reports, Cantu was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging her with possession of a stolen vehicle and the possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Iroquois County jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 19 Clifton Police arrested Trey T. Berkley, 25, Newburgh. According to police reports, Berkley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.