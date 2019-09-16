CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police arrested Cassie N. Arenibar, 30, Watseka, in the Walmart parking lot on Sept. 13 at 11:02 a.m. Arenibar was charged with possession of hypodermic needles. She was transported to ICSD Jail for processing. She was then also charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
Watseka Police assisted with a funeral escort on Sept. 13 at 10:29 a.m.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 5th St. on Sept. 13 at 10:35 a.m. for a report of a phone scam.
Watseka Police arrested Roy M. Tykol Jr., 32, Watseka, on Sept. 13 at 11:03 a.m. in the 500 block of S. 10th St. on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with FTA theft under $500. He was taken to the ICSD Jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 13 at 1:51 p.m. for a suspicious person.
Brittany C. Burnside, 31, Watseka, was arrested on Sept. 13 at 4:51 p.m. on 4th St. near E. Walnut St. on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with retail theft. She was transported to ICSD Jail where she later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Oak St. on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. for possible trespassers.
Watseka Police investigated an accident which occurred on Sept. 13 at 5:26 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. A vehicle driven by Tarah L. Traynor, 40, Watseka, was stopped at a stop sign, when she was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Jose Barbosa-Martinez, 43, Gilman. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Western St. on Sept. 13 at 6:19 p.m. to assist DCFS.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Hickory St. on Sept. 13 at 6:46 p.m. for a theft report.
Watseka Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 6th St. on Sept. 13 at 10:39 p.m. for a barking dog.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 13 at 10:40 p.m. on N. 5th St. near E. Oak St. The driver was released with a verbal warning for having only one headlight illuminated.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on Sept. 13 at 11:07 p.m. on N. 3rd St. near E. North St. The driver was released with a verbal warning for having only one headlight illuminated.