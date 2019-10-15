COUNTY
On Oct. 7 Adam N. Kahn, 34, Milford, turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail to begin a five-day sentence for driving while license suspended.
On Oct. 7 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jeremy M. Kraud, 40, Watseka. According to police reports, Kraud was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for manufacture and delivery of cannabis. He was aware of his warrant and turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 9 Milford Police arrested Melissa Morefield, 31, Milford. According to police reports, Morefield was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 10 Milford Police arrested Matthew M. Williams, 23, Paxton. According to police reports, Williams was wanted on an outstanding Shelby County warrant for driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 10 Sheldon Police arrested Martin Boulton, 26, Paxton. According to police reports, Boulton was wanted on an outstanding McHenry County warrant charging him with retail theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted bond and was released.
On Oct. 12 Milford Police arrested Jorge Dickenson, 28. According to police reports, Dickenson was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. He was also discovered to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.