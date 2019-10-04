CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 9:08 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of E. Ash at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of E. Locust at 10:47 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of W. Washington at 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 400 block of N. Fourth at 1:44 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 3:21 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 5:14 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver in the 100 block of S. Yount at 5:27 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block off N. Market at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 11:46 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of W. Washington at 10:07 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found wallet in the 100 block of W. Oak at 11:08 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 1:37 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 3.