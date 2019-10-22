CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of E. Ash at 2:29 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 4:13 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of E. Creekside Ct. at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Cherry at 5:39 p.m. on Oct. 18. The driver was given a warning for a registration violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of E. Grant at 7:31 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 12:51 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's department with an activated alarm in the 1800 block of US 24 at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 12:19 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 19. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Marietta L. Gellinger, 89, Crescent City, was backing from a parking spot when it struck a vehicle driven by Dawn E. Garner, 58, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Sixth at 5:24 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of E. Cherry at 8:37 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of S. Fifth at 9:21 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of underage drinking in the 400 block of N. Second at 10:49 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 1:06 a.m. on Oct. 20. The driver was given a warning for failure to dim headlights.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 2:02 a.m. on Oct. 20. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 12 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 3:41 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a theft in the 400 block of N. Third at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 8:24 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash at 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of N. Second at 11:37 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found license plate in the 200 block of N. Fifth at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 500 block of E. Porter Ave. at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of E. Elm at 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of order of protection in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 4:24 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 8:28 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Elm at 9:26 p.m. on Oct. 21. The driver was warned for having a headlight out.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Victory at 9:36 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Victory at 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 21.
COUNTY
On Oct. 18 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police returned from Will County with Dillian Boudreau, 23, Peotone. According to police reports, Boudreau was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with burglary. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 17 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of W. Third and N. Main in Clifton. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Stacie J. Platt-Vaughn was stopped at the marked intersection of W. Third St. A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile was approaching the same intersection and failed to notice Platt-Vaughn stopped at the intersection. The juvenile struck the rear of Platt-Vaughn's vehicle causing over $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Oct. 19 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 600 block of S. Crescent in Gilman. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Keenen Sylvester, 24, Gilman, was executing a left turn out of the Dollar General parking lot. Sylvester failed to notice a north bound vehicle driven by Daniel E. Tincher, 56, Watseka. Sylvester struck Tincher on the drivers side causing over $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
ISP ARRESTS
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 is reporting the arrest of Ivan Nunez, 20, Northlake, for DUI drugs; Darion M. Jones, 21, Savoy for DUI drugs; Haward L. Offord III, 23, Glenwood, for possession of cannabis more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams; and Robert L. Dodd III, 29, Manteno, for DUI alcohol.
On Oct. 18, at 10:56 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-57 southbound at milepost 322. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Ivan Nunez. Nunez showed signs of drug impairment. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and psilocybin mushrooms. Nunez was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Nunez was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Nunez was also issued citations for speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis less than 10 grams.
On Oct. 20 at 9:43 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway at a high rate of speed on I-57 soutbound at milepost 321. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Darion Jones. Jones showed signs of drug impairment. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed cannabis and Alprazolam pills. Jones was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams. Jones was also issued citations for speeding and improper lane usage.
On Oct. 21 at 7:32 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-57 southbound at milepost 314. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Howard L. Offord III. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 107.36 grams of cannabis. Offord was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Offord was charged with possession of cannabis more than 100 grams but less the 500 grams and manufacture or delivery of cannabis more than 30 but less than 500 grams. Offord was also issued a citation for speeding.
On Oct. 22 at 2:48 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper responded to a single vehicle crash on Rt. 102 at 5000 W. Rd. in Kankakee County. The driver, Robert L. Dodd III, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The trooper arrived at the hospital and spoke with Dodd. Dodd showed signs of alcohol impairment. Dodd was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and disobeying a stop sign.