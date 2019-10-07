CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a dog biting a person in the 100 block of S. Eighth at 10:09 a.m. on Oct. 4. The case was turned over to animal control.
Watseka Police arrested Kimberly M. Mulder-Williams, 32, Watseka, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 4. Mulder-Williams was charged with retail theft and she posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 2:58 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of E. Oak at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a motorist assist in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 7:17 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Market at 9:04 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 11:08 p.m. on Oct. 4. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 11:42 p.m. on Oct. 4. The driver was given a warning for no taillights.
Watseka Police cited Kyle E. Warner, 27, Crescent City in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 5. Warner was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device. Warner posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 900 block of N. Chicago at 7:36 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police cited Erritt K. Carlson, 30, Watseka, in the 400 block of E. Elm at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. Carlson was issued a citation for improper operation of off road motorcycle. Carlson posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 11:58 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Yount at 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 5. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 4:14 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of E. Oak at 5:32 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Madison at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5. The driver was given a warning for no license plate light.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 500 block of W. Washington at 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 300 block of W. Oak at 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 4:23 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 4:37 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of E. Creekside Ct. at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary to motor vehicle in the 300 block of E. Ash at 10:43 p.m. on Oct. 6.
COUNTY
On Oct. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jimmy D. Holmes, 46, Danville. According to police reports, Holmes was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michael P. Lovell, 49, Sheldon. According to police reports, Lovell was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Stephanie S. Stebbins, 44, Milford. According to police reports, Stebbins was charged with driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 3 Milford Police arrested Ricky E. Condon, 42, Gilman. According to police reports Condon was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dustin M. Behrends, 22, Cabery. According to police reports, Behrends was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to property. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donte A. Jefferies, 19, Martinton. According to police reports, Jefferies was charged with criminal trespass to state supported land. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 4 Sheldon Police arrested Danielle M. Weinert, 32, Crescent City. According to police reports, Weinert was charged with driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.